SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List

South African and British scientists are set to meet, to try a hash out a way to get South Africa off the UK’s travel red list.

A widespread campaign by government and the tourism sector is underway to get the travel ban lifted, before the peak tourist season hits.

The UK government says the prevalence of the Beta variant in SA – even in small numbers – is concerning as it can potentially circumvent vaccines.

But health specialists say regular monitoring of variants in local systems has proven otherwise.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector is pushing for the UK to give SA the green light, as this is our biggest foreign tourist market.

