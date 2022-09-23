iAfrica

SA School In The Running To Be Crowned As World’s Best School

6 hours ago

Pinelands North Primary School is a finalist in the world’s best school prize for overcoming adversity.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that it was a proud moment.

“The school’s inclusive environment and recognition of their learners’ unique needs and potential caught the attention of the T4 Education judges. They have competed against schools and countries from around the world and they have made it to the very last stage,” Maynier said.

Not only has the school introduced gender-neutral bathrooms, it also provides parents with guidance on gender identities.

Pupils are also being taught sign language and the school has started a fund to help families who were struggling financially.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has encouraged everyone to vote.

