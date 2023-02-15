iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA, Russia and China Sea Drills Set to Begin

4 hours ago 1 min read

Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles has docked in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of joint military drills with South Africa, Russia and China. The joint maritime exercise is expected to include some 350 South African National Defense Force personnel participating alongside their Russian and Chinese counterparts, according to South Africa. An earlier exercise between the three navies took place in 2019. It’s the first time that the drills will include the Admiral Gorshkov frigate carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles, which were first tested in late 2021. The long-range weapons travel more than five times the speed of sound and are harder to detect and intercept.

SOURCE:CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Confirms Its First Outbreak of the Marburg Virus

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Gallup Survey Paints a Bleak Picture of Ethiopians Suffering 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Hot Periods Contribute to High Cancer Prevalence among Persons with Albinism in Malawi

4 hours ago
1 min read

Search Continues for Ghanaian Footballer Missing in Türkiye

4 hours ago
1 min read

Piecing Together the Motive Behind Popular South African Musician’s Murder

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Wealthiest People Lost a Combined $3.1 Billion in the past Year

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

4 hours ago
1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

4 hours ago
1 min read

Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

4 hours ago
1 min read

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

1 day ago
1 min read

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

1 day ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Confirms Its First Outbreak of the Marburg Virus

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Gallup Survey Paints a Bleak Picture of Ethiopians Suffering 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Hot Periods Contribute to High Cancer Prevalence among Persons with Albinism in Malawi

4 hours ago
1 min read

Search Continues for Ghanaian Footballer Missing in Türkiye

4 hours ago

Share