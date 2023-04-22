iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reserve Bank Governor Weighs In on the Challenges and Blind Spots Central Banks Face

2 hours ago 1 min read

Though central banks are under fire for potentially overtightening, SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told an international audience that humility surrounding assessing inflation forces and comfort with the prospect of a mild recession were advisable in an environment where inflation dynamics defy easy analysis. Kganyago weighed in on the challenges and blind spots central banks face at this point at the Peterson Institute for International Economics Macro Week 2023 conference this week, recommending that central banks remain humble in their assessment of changing inflation dynamics and how higher interest rates are passing through to the real economy. Kganyago’s recommendation is that central banks and market participants, it seems, need to accept there will be policy uncertainty — something that, he believes, comes easier to emerging markets — and become more comfortable with the prospect of minor recession “instead of prolonged periods of weak growth that bedevil larger emerging economies like mine”.

DAILY MAVERICK

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs 

2 hours ago
1 min read

Angola’s Minister of Economy and Planning says Relations with the IMF and World Bank Will Sustain Reform Path

2 hours ago
1 min read

World’s Wealthiest Cities 2023 Report Reveals where Africa’s Millionaires Reside

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Narrative about Chinese Firms Exploiting Locals is more Complicated than Many Assume

2 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Africa’s illicit Markets?

2 hours ago
1 min read

In Most African Countries Citizens say that Graft is Getting Worse

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Impact of Pelagic Sargassum on the Livelihoods of Fishers on Ghana’s Coast

2 hours ago
1 min read

African Air Travel has Made a Robust Recovery

3 hours ago
1 min read

Young Zimbabweans are Flocking to a 7-week Nursing Course To Get Work Abroad 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria and Rwanda’s Accession to the Artemis Accords Could have a Positive Impact on Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

People Flee Sudan’s Capital as Violence Torments City

1 day ago
1 min read

Namibia’s Geingob Doesn’t Support Decision to Arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Stokes Out For A Week After Latest Setback – Fleming

3 mins ago
1 min read

Klopp Urges Liverpool To Rebuild For Next Season In league Run-In

4 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Hoping To Hit Top Gear On Clay After Banja Luka Exit

6 mins ago
2 min read

Golfers Tackle New Test In Uncharted Chevron Championship Grounds

10 mins ago

Share