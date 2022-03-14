SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 972 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,694,504. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,725 to date.
23,410,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,719,315
|54.3%
|10,965
|62.0%
|Public
|10,690,884
|45.7%
|6,732
|38.0%
|Total
|23,410,199
|100.0%
|17,697
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 March 2022
|New cases on 13 March 2022
|Total cases for 13 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,150
|0
|344,150
|24
|344,174
|9.3
|Free State
|201,566
|0
|201,566
|50
|201,616
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,199,728
|0
|1,199,728
|358
|1,200,086
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|655,519
|0
|655,519
|169
|655,688
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,260
|0
|155,260
|11
|155,271
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,306
|0
|192,306
|48
|192,354
|5.2
|North West
|191,993
|0
|191,993
|46
|192,039
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,610
|0
|108,610
|25
|108,635
|2.9
|Western Cape
|644,400
|0
|644,400
|241
|644,641
|17.4
|Total
|3,693,532
|0
|3,693,532
|972
|3,694,504
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,604
|39,195
|1,104
|Public
|407
|277,995
|62,088
|1,273
|TOTAL
|666
|508,599
|101,283
|2,377
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi
SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases
CAA Suspends British Airways And Kulula Flights For 24 Hours
South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy
Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted
SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice
Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday
SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application
Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst