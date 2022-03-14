iAfrica

SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

8 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 972 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,694,504. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,725 to date.

23,410,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,719,31554.3%10,96562.0%
Public10,690,88445.7%6,73238.0%
Total23,410,199100.0%17,697100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 March 2022New cases on 13 March 2022Total cases for 13 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344,1500344,15024344,1749.3
Free State201,5660201,56650201,6165.5
Gauteng1,199,72801,199,7283581,200,08632.5
KwaZulu-Natal655,5190655,519169655,68817.7
Limpopo155,2600155,26011155,2714.2
Mpumalanga192,3060192,30648192,3545.2
North West191,9930191,99346192,0395.2
Northern Cape108,6100108,61025108,6352.9
Western Cape644,4000644,400241644,64117.4
Total3,693,53203,693,5329723,694,504100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,60439,1951,104
Public407277,99562,0881,273
TOTAL666508,599101,2832,377

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

