SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 972 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,694,504. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,725 to date.

23,410,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,719,315 54.3% 10,965 62.0% Public 10,690,884 45.7% 6,732 38.0% Total 23,410,199 100.0% 17,697 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 March 2022 New cases on 13 March 2022 Total cases for 13 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,150 0 344,150 24 344,174 9.3 Free State 201,566 0 201,566 50 201,616 5.5 Gauteng 1,199,728 0 1,199,728 358 1,200,086 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 655,519 0 655,519 169 655,688 17.7 Limpopo 155,260 0 155,260 11 155,271 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,306 0 192,306 48 192,354 5.2 North West 191,993 0 191,993 46 192,039 5.2 Northern Cape 108,610 0 108,610 25 108,635 2.9 Western Cape 644,400 0 644,400 241 644,641 17.4 Total 3,693,532 0 3,693,532 972 3,694,504 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,604 39,195 1,104 Public 407 277,995 62,088 1,273 TOTAL 666 508,599 101,283 2,377

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

