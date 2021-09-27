SA Reports 967 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 967 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,896,943. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 51 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,052 to date. 17,572,675 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,481,083 54% 10,987 57% PUBLIC 8,091,592 46% 8,173 43% Total 17,572,675 19,160

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (17%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 7% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 September 2021 New cases on 26 September 2021 Total cases for 26 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289,582 0 289,582 169 289,751 10.0 Free State 160,584 0 160,584 95 160,679 5.5 Gauteng 915,527 0 915,527 82 915,609 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 510,065 0 510,065 272 510,337 17.6 Limpopo 121,742 0 121,742 10 121,752 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,578 0 150,578 69 150,647 5.2 North West 149,100 0 149,100 81 149,181 5.1 Northern Cape 90,198 0 90,198 74 90,272 3.1 Western Cape 508,600 0 508,600 115 508,715 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,895,976 0 2,895,976 967 2,896,943 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 967) is lower than yesterday (n= 1 634) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 045). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,288 36,479 3,578 Public 409 229,214 55,817 3,594 TOTAL 667 427,502 92,296 7,172

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!