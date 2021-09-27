iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 967 New COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

2 hours ago 2 min read

the institute reports 967 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,896,943. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 51 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,052  to date. 17,572,675 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,481,08354%10,98757%
PUBLIC8,091,59246%8,17343%
Total17,572,67519,160

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (17%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 7% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 September 2021New cases on 26 September 2021Total cases for 26 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape289,5820289,582169289,75110.0
Free State160,5840160,58495160,6795.5
Gauteng915,5270915,52782915,60931.6
KwaZulu-Natal510,0650510,065272510,33717.6
Limpopo121,7420121,74210121,7524.2
Mpumalanga150,5780150,57869150,6475.2
North West149,1000149,10081149,1815.1
Northern Cape90,198090,1987490,2723.1
Western Cape508,6000508,600115508,71517.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,895,97602,895,9769672,896,943100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 967) is lower than yesterday (n= 1 634) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 045). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,28836,4793,578
Public409229,21455,8173,594
TOTAL667427,50292,2967,172

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Department DG Suspended Over Digital Vibes saga

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA ‘Exits’ Third Wave – Expert

2 hours ago
vote
1 min read

Opposition Launch Manifestos, ANC Next Up

2 hours ago
SAPS
1 min read

Police Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers, Suspected Criminals

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List

3 days ago
1 min read

I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Health Department DG Suspended Over Digital Vibes saga

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA ‘Exits’ Third Wave – Expert

2 hours ago
vote
1 min read

Opposition Launch Manifestos, ANC Next Up

2 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 967 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago