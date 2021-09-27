SA Reports 967 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 967 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,896,943. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 51 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,052 to date. 17,572,675 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,481,083
|54%
|10,987
|57%
|PUBLIC
|8,091,592
|46%
|8,173
|43%
|Total
|17,572,675
|19,160
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (17%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 7% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 25 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 25 September 2021
|New cases on 26 September 2021
|Total cases for 26 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|289,582
|0
|289,582
|169
|289,751
|10.0
|Free State
|160,584
|0
|160,584
|95
|160,679
|5.5
|Gauteng
|915,527
|0
|915,527
|82
|915,609
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|510,065
|0
|510,065
|272
|510,337
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,742
|0
|121,742
|10
|121,752
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150,578
|0
|150,578
|69
|150,647
|5.2
|North West
|149,100
|0
|149,100
|81
|149,181
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|90,198
|0
|90,198
|74
|90,272
|3.1
|Western Cape
|508,600
|0
|508,600
|115
|508,715
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,895,976
|0
|2,895,976
|967
|2,896,943
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 967) is lower than yesterday (n= 1 634) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 045). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|198,288
|36,479
|3,578
|Public
|409
|229,214
|55,817
|3,594
|TOTAL
|667
|427,502
|92,296
|7,172
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
More Stories
Health Department DG Suspended Over Digital Vibes saga
SA ‘Exits’ Third Wave – Expert
Opposition Launch Manifestos, ANC Next Up
Police Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers, Suspected Criminals
SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases
Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy
Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports
NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research
SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List
I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason
NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases