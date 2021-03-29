iAfrica

SA Reports 965 New Cases

EWN

8 hours ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 545 431 with 965 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 803 871 with 24 256 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
15 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 663 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 899, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 231 605.

