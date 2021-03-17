SA Reports 933 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 530 966 with 933 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 490 435 with 24 920 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 139 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 13, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 57, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 51 560 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 458 001 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 157 286 as at 18.30, 16 March 2021.

Share with your network!