SA Reports 9 203 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 9,203 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,796,405. This increase represents a 16.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 418 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,914to date. 16,593,467 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,037,229 54% 23,055 40% Public 7,556,238 46% 34,206 60% Total 16,593,467 57,261

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Free State and Gauteng Province each accounted for 8% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 Sep 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 Sep 2021 New cases on 02 Sep 2021 Total cases for 02 Sep 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 270,271 0 270,271 1,652 271,923 9,7 Free State 149,672 0 149,672 779 150,451 5,4 Gauteng 906,254 -46 906,208 780 906,988 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 482,635 2 482,637 2,691 485,328 17,4 Limpopo 120,118 3 120,121 147 120,268 4,3 Mpumalanga 145,159 0 145,159 463 145,622 5,2 North West 143,704 38 143,742 375 144,117 5,2 Northern Cape 82,154 0 82,154 520 82,674 3,0 Western Cape 487,236 2 487,238 1,796 489,034 17,5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,787,203 -1 2,787,202 9,203 2,796,405 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=9 203) is lower than yesterday (n=9 544) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=8 776). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 437 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 191,993 34,992 5,853 Public 409 218,208 53,066 6,555 TOTAL 664 410,201 88,058 12,408

VACCINE UPDATE

