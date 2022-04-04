SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 889 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,954. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.
23,909,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,999,476
|54.4%
|10,569
|63.3%
|Public
|10,910,222
|45.6%
|6,116
|36.7%
|Total
|23,909,698
|100.0%
|16,685
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo accounted for 1%; and Northern Cape accounted for <1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 2 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 2 April 2022
|New cases on 3 April 2022
|Total cases for 3 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,292
|0
|345,292
|43
|345,335
|9.3
|Free State
|202,471
|0
|202,471
|33
|202,504
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,210,504
|0
|1,210,504
|369
|1,210,873
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|661,077
|0
|661,077
|226
|661,303
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,873
|0
|155,873
|8
|155,881
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,333
|0
|193,333
|23
|193,356
|5.2
|North West
|193,098
|0
|193,098
|17
|193,115
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,950
|0
|108,950
|3
|108,953
|2.9
|Western Cape
|651,467
|0
|651,467
|167
|651,634
|17.5
|Total
|3,722,065
|0
|3,722,065
|889
|3,722,954
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|233,049
|39,417
|788
|Public
|407
|279,130
|62,188
|1,119
|TOTAL
|666
|512,179
|101,605
|1,907
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
