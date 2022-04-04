SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 889 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,954. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.

23,909,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,999,476 54.4% 10,569 63.3% Public 10,910,222 45.6% 6,116 36.7% Total 23,909,698 100.0% 16,685 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo accounted for 1%; and Northern Cape accounted for <1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 2 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 2 April 2022 New cases on 3 April 2022 Total cases for 3 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,292 0 345,292 43 345,335 9.3 Free State 202,471 0 202,471 33 202,504 5.4 Gauteng 1,210,504 0 1,210,504 369 1,210,873 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 661,077 0 661,077 226 661,303 17.8 Limpopo 155,873 0 155,873 8 155,881 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,333 0 193,333 23 193,356 5.2 North West 193,098 0 193,098 17 193,115 5.2 Northern Cape 108,950 0 108,950 3 108,953 2.9 Western Cape 651,467 0 651,467 167 651,634 17.5 Total 3,722,065 0 3,722,065 889 3,722,954 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 233,049 39,417 788 Public 407 279,130 62,188 1,119 TOTAL 666 512,179 101,605 1,907

VACCINE UPDATE

