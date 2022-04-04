iAfrica

SA Reports 899 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 889 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,954. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these,occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.

23,909,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,999,47654.4%10,56963.3%
Public10,910,22245.6%6,11636.7%
Total23,909,698100.0%16,685100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (42%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; Limpopo accounted for 1%; and Northern Cape accounted for <1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 2 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 2 April 2022New cases on 3 April 2022Total cases for 3 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,2920345,29243345,3359.3
Free State202,4710202,47133202,5045.4
Gauteng1,210,50401,210,5043691,210,87332.5
KwaZulu-Natal661,0770661,077226661,30317.8
Limpopo155,8730155,8738155,8814.2
Mpumalanga193,3330193,33323193,3565.2
North West193,0980193,09817193,1155.2
Northern Cape108,9500108,9503108,9532.9
Western Cape651,4670651,467167651,63417.5
Total3,722,06503,722,0658893,722,954100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day average is 5.7% today, and is lower than yesterday (5.8%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 4 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259233,04939,417788
Public407279,13062,1881,119
TOTAL666512,179101,6051,907

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

