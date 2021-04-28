SA Reports 880 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 577 200.

Testing Data

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 567 593. Of these 21 776 tests were conducted since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

51 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 3, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 11- which brings the total to 54 237 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 502 986, representing a recovery rate of 95%

