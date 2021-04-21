SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 568 366 with 853 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 379 089. Of these 23 893 tests were completed since the last report

Deaths and Recoveries

130 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 7, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 5, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 3, North West 34, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 41.

This brings the total to 53 887 deaths. Some Provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all COVID-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 494 630, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

