SA Reports 849 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 576 320.

Testing Data

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 545 817. Of these 14 838 tests were conducted since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

38 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 5, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 17, which brings the total to 54 186 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 501 880, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

