SA Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported that 8,436 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing in an 17,8% positivity rate. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,761,066. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
12,270,842 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below:
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|6,915,728
|56%
|21,958
|46%
|Public
|5,355,114
|44%
|25,436
|54%
|Total
|12,270,842
|47,394
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (7%), North West (6%), Free State (6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (5%). The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:
|Province
|New cases on 15 June 2021
|Total cases for 15 June 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|370
|200,517
|11.4
|Free State
|464
|107,897
|6.1
|Gauteng
|5,433
|514,486
|29.2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|442
|344,078
|19.5
|Limpopo
|143
|67,732
|3.8
|Mpumalanga
|237
|86,170
|4.9
|North West
|523
|82,878
|4.7
|Northern Cape
|215
|55,110
|3.1
|Western Cape
|609
|302,198
|17.2
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|8,436
|1,761,066
|100.0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 434 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.
A summary of reported COVID-19 hospital admissions is shown below:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|256
|133,805
|21,784
|5,608
|Public
|396
|152,122
|36,257
|2,751
|TOTAL
|652
|285,927
|58,041
|8,359
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
