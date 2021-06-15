SA Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported that 8,436 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing in an 17,8% positivity rate. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,761,066. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

12,270,842 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below:

Sector Total tested New tested Private 6,915,728 56% 21,958 46% Public 5,355,114 44% 25,436 54% Total 12,270,842 47,394

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (7%), North West (6%), Free State (6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (5%). The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:

Province New cases on 15 June 2021 Total cases for 15 June 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 370 200,517 11.4 Free State 464 107,897 6.1 Gauteng 5,433 514,486 29.2 KwaZulu-Natal 442 344,078 19.5 Limpopo 143 67,732 3.8 Mpumalanga 237 86,170 4.9 North West 523 82,878 4.7 Northern Cape 215 55,110 3.1 Western Cape 609 302,198 17.2 Unknown 0 0 0.0 Total 8,436 1,761,066 100.0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 434 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A summary of reported COVID-19 hospital admissions is shown below:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 256 133,805 21,784 5,608 Public 396 152,122 36,257 2,751 TOTAL 652 285,927 58,041 8,359

VACCINE UPDATE

