SA Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported that 8,436 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing in an 17,8% positivity rate. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,761,066. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

12,270,842 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below:

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private6,915,72856%21,95846%
Public5,355,11444%25,43654%
Total12,270,84247,394

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (64%), followed by the Western Cape (7%), North West (6%), Free State (6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (5%). The cumulative number of cases by province is shown below:

ProvinceNew cases on 15 June 2021Total cases for 15 June 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape370200,51711.4
Free State464107,8976.1
Gauteng5,433514,48629.2
KwaZulu-Natal442344,07819.5
Limpopo14367,7323.8
Mpumalanga23786,1704.9
North West52382,8784.7
Northern Cape21555,1103.1
Western Cape609302,19817.2
Unknown000.0
Total8,4361,761,066100.0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 434 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A summary of reported COVID-19 hospital admissions is shown below:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private256133,80521,7845,608
Public396152,12236,2572,751
TOTAL652285,92758,0418,359

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

