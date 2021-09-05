SA Reports 8 411 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 8,411 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,814,014. This increase represents a 15.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 182 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 83,343 to date. 16,708,682 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,081,828 54% 20,254 37% Public 7,626,854 46% 34,019 63% Total 16,708,682 54,273

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 9%, Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 Sep 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 Sep 2021 New cases on 04 Sep 2021 Total cases for 04 Sep 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 273,794 8 273,802 1,302 275,104 273,794 Free State 151,085 4 151,089 739 151,828 151,085 Gauteng 907,663 -19 907,644 539 908,183 907,663 KwaZulu-Natal 487,753 -11 487,742 2,525 490,267 487,753 Limpopo 120,411 11 120,422 141 120,563 120,411 Mpumalanga 146,105 15 146,120 457 146,577 146,105 North West 144,586 -11 144,575 441 145,016 144,586 Northern Cape 83,282 0 83,282 541 83,823 83,282 Western Cape 490,925 2 490,927 1,726 492,653 490,925 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,805,604 -1 2,805,603 8,411 2,814,014 2,805,604

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=8 411) is lower than yesterday (n= 9 199) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=8 118). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 255 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 193,020 35,215 5,533 Public 409 220,068 53,472 6,368 TOTAL 664 413,088 88,687 11,901

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!