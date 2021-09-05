iAfrica

SA Reports 8 411 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 8,411 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,814,014. This increase represents a 15.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 182 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 83,343 to date. 16,708,682 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9,081,82854%20,25437%
Public7,626,85446%34,01963%
Total16,708,68254,273

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 9%, Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 Sep 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 Sep 2021New cases on 04 Sep 2021Total cases for 04 Sep 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape273,7948273,8021,302275,104273,794
Free State151,0854151,089739151,828151,085
Gauteng907,663-19907,644539908,183907,663
KwaZulu-Natal487,753-11487,7422,525490,267487,753
Limpopo120,41111120,422141120,563120,411
Mpumalanga146,10515146,120457146,577146,105
North West144,586-11144,575441145,016144,586
Northern Cape83,282083,28254183,82383,282
Western Cape490,9252490,9271,726492,653490,925
Unknown000000
Total2,805,604-12,805,6038,4112,814,0142,805,604

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=8 411) is lower than yesterday (n= 9 199) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=8 118). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 255 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255193,02035,2155,533
Public409220,06853,4726,368
TOTAL664413,08888,68711,901

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

