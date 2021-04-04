SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 551 501 with 777 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 956 086 with 16 391 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 8 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 3, Gauteng 1, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 1; this brings the total to 52 954 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 476 605, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102.
