SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 546 735 with 756 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 844 835 with 24 842 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
In the last 24 hours, 78 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 7, Gauteng 45, KwaZulu Natal 9, Limpopo 7, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 788 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 473 588, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 251 707 as at 18.30, 30 March 2020
