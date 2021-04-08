SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 553 609.

Testing Data:

We have achieved a proud milestone of completing over 10 million tests with 10 020 025 tests conducted to date. Of these 24 594 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

79 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 18, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 25, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 53 111 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 479 821, representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 278 909.

