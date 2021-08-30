SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 7,740 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,764,931. This increase represents a 17.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 134 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,595 to date.

16,393,971 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,953,815 55% 19,889 44% PUBLIC 7,440,156 45% 25,645 56% Total 16,393,971 45,534



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 August 2021 New cases on 29 August 2021 Total cases for 29 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 265157 23 265180 1169 266349 9.6 Free State 146917 1 146918 503 147421 5.3 Gauteng 903961 -10 903951 639 904590 32.7 KwaZulu-Natal 474026 -39 473987 2206 476193 17.2 Limpopo 119585 0 119585 134 119719 4.3 Mpumalanga 143575 10 143585 499 144084 5.2 North West 142495 13 142508 342 142850 5.2 Northern Cape 80087 1 80088 578 80666 2.9 Western Cape 481388 1 481389 1670 483059 17.5 Total 2757191 0 2757191 7740 2764931 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 7 740) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 173) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 565).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 190,739 34,726 6,064 Public 409 215,141 52,289 7,026 TOTAL 664 405,880 87,015 13,090

VACCINE UPDATE

