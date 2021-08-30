iAfrica

SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

The NICD reports 7,740 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,764,931. This increase represents a 17.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 134 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,595 to date.

16,393,971 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,953,81555%19,88944%
PUBLIC7,440,15645%25,64556%
Total16,393,97145,534


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 August  2021New cases on 29 August 2021Total cases for 29 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape2651572326518011692663499.6
Free State14691711469185031474215.3
Gauteng903961-1090395163990459032.7
KwaZulu-Natal474026-39473987220647619317.2
Limpopo11958501195851341197194.3
Mpumalanga143575101435854991440845.2
North West142495131425083421428505.2
Northern Cape80087180088578806662.9
Western Cape4813881481389167048305917.5
Total27571910275719177402764931100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 740) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 173) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 565).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255190,73934,7266,064
Public409215,14152,2897,026
TOTAL664405,88087,01513,090

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

