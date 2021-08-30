SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 7,740 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,764,931. This increase represents a 17.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 134 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,595 to date.
16,393,971 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8,953,815
|55%
|19,889
|44%
|PUBLIC
|7,440,156
|45%
|25,645
|56%
|Total
|16,393,971
|45,534
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 August 2021
|New cases on 29 August 2021
|Total cases for 29 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|265157
|23
|265180
|1169
|266349
|9.6
|Free State
|146917
|1
|146918
|503
|147421
|5.3
|Gauteng
|903961
|-10
|903951
|639
|904590
|32.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|474026
|-39
|473987
|2206
|476193
|17.2
|Limpopo
|119585
|0
|119585
|134
|119719
|4.3
|Mpumalanga
|143575
|10
|143585
|499
|144084
|5.2
|North West
|142495
|13
|142508
|342
|142850
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|80087
|1
|80088
|578
|80666
|2.9
|Western Cape
|481388
|1
|481389
|1670
|483059
|17.5
|Total
|2757191
|0
|2757191
|7740
|2764931
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 740) is lower than yesterday (n= 10 173) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 565).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|190,739
|34,726
|6,064
|Public
|409
|215,141
|52,289
|7,026
|TOTAL
|664
|405,880
|87,015
|13,090
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
