SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 7,086 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,777,659. This increase represents a 14.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 431 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,261to date. 16,475,179 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,984,703 55% 19,636 40% Public 7,490,476 45% 29,532 60% Total 16,475,179 49,168

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 Aug 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 Aug 2021 New cases on 31 Aug 2021 Total cases for 31 Aug 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 267,280 14 267,294 1,585 268,879 9.7 Free State 147,973 2 147,975 732 148,707 5.4 Gauteng 904,939 -21 904,918 571 905,489 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 478,175 -26 478,149 1,803 479,952 17.3 Limpopo 119,768 4 119,772 145 119,917 4.3 Mpumalanga 144,414 0 144,414 306 144,720 5.2 North West 143,004 26 143,030 201 143,231 5.2 Northern Cape 81,058 -3 81,055 523 81,578 2.9 Western Cape 483,964 2 483,966 1,220 485,186 17.5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,770,575 -2 2,770,573 7,086 2,777,659 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 7 086) is higher than yesterday (n= 5 644) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 9 816). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 191,570 34,904 5,972 Public 409 217,119 52,850 6,661 TOTAL 664 408,689 87,754 12,663

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!