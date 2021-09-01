iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 7,086 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,777,659. This increase represents a 14.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 431 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,261to date. 16,475,179 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,984,70355%19,63640%
Public7,490,47645%29,53260%
Total16,475,17949,168

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 Aug 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 Aug 2021New cases on 31 Aug 2021Total cases for 31 Aug 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape267,28014267,2941,585268,8799.7
Free State147,9732147,975732148,7075.4
Gauteng904,939-21904,918571905,48932.6
KwaZulu-Natal478,175-26478,1491,803479,95217.3
Limpopo119,7684119,772145119,9174.3
Mpumalanga144,4140144,414306144,7205.2
North West143,00426143,030201143,2315.2
Northern Cape81,058-381,05552381,5782.9
Western Cape483,9642483,9661,220485,18617.5
Unknown000000.0
Total2,770,575-22,770,5737,0862,777,659100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 086) is higher than yesterday (n= 5 644) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 9 816). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255191,57034,9045,972
Public409217,11952,8506,661
TOTAL664408,68987,75412,663

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

3 hours ago
1 min read

Small Petrol Price Increase For September

1 day ago
2 min read

New Variant Not Yet Of Concern – NICD

1 day ago
1 min read

DA opens case against KZN Health MEC

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Begins Public Hearings On Cannabis Bill

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 644 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Nelson Mandela Childrens Hospital
3 min read

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg: When Giving Changes Lives

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

2 days ago
Eastern Cape
1 min read

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

2 days ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago