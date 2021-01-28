iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 7 070 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 430 648 with 7 070 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 107 833 with 49 065 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department has confirmed that 753 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 17, Gauteng 75 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 261, Limpopo 219 (the province continues to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the figures), Mpumalanga 16, North West 50, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 102 which brings the total to 42 550 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%

