SA Reports 7 070 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 430 648 with 7 070 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 107 833 with 49 065 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department has confirmed that 753 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 17, Gauteng 75 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 261, Limpopo 219 (the province continues to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the figures), Mpumalanga 16, North West 50, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 102 which brings the total to 42 550 deaths
Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%
