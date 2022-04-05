SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 685 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,667,560. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,052 to date.

23,922,395 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,007,662 54.4% 8,186 64.5% Public 10,914,733 45.6% 4,511 35.5% Total 23,922,395 100.0% 12,697 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18% and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% .Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively. Northern Cape accounted 1% and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 April 2022 Incident infections for 04 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 04 April 2022 New cases on 04 April 2022 Total cases for 04 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,335 0 345,335 20 1 21 345,356 9.3 Free State 202,504 0 202,504 18 2 20 202,524 5.4 Gauteng 1,210,873 0 1,210,873 274 41 315 1,211,188 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 661,303 0 661,303 103 19 122 661,425 17.8 Limpopo 155,881 0 155,881 2 1 3 155,884 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,356 0 193,356 34 2 36 193,392 5.2 North West 193,115 0 193,115 21 1 22 193,137 5.2 Northern Cape 108,953 0 108,953 6 3 9 108,962 2.9 Western Cape 651,634 0 651,634 116 21 137 651,771 17.5 Total 3,722,954 0 3,722,954 594 91 685 3,723,639 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.4%), and is higher than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 26 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 233,174 39,424 749 Public 407 279,194 62,199 1,100 TOTAL 666 512,368 101,623 1,849

VACCINE UPDATE

