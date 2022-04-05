iAfrica

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 685 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,667,560. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,052 to date.

23,922,395 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,007,66254.4%8,18664.5%
Public10,914,73345.6%4,51135.5%
Total23,922,395100.0%12,697100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Western Cape (20%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18% and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% .Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively. Northern Cape accounted 1%  and Limpopo accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 April 2022Incident infections for 04 April 2022Possible reinfections for 04 April 2022New cases on 04 April 2022Total cases for 04 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,3350345,33520121345,3569.3
Free State202,5040202,50418220202,5245.4
Gauteng1,210,87301,210,873274413151,211,18832.5
KwaZulu-Natal661,3030661,30310319122661,42517.8
Limpopo155,8810155,881213155,8844.2
Mpumalanga193,3560193,35634236193,3925.2
North West193,1150193,11521122193,1375.2
Northern Cape108,9530108,953639108,9622.9
Western Cape651,6340651,63411621137651,77117.5
Total3,722,95403,722,954594916853,723,639100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.4%), and is higher than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is higher than yesterday (5.7%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 26 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259233,17439,424749
Public407279,19462,1991,100
TOTAL666512,368101,6231,849

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

