iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 6 787 New COVID-19 Cases

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

7 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Today the institute reports 6,787 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,540,222. This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,012 to date.

15,288,559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,473,61555%13,30543%
Public6,814,94445%17,93757%
Total15,288,55931,242

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5% and Limpopo province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 August  2021New cases on 09 August 2021Total cases for 09 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape235,2241235,225653235,8789.3
Free State133,0113133,014375133,3895.3
Gauteng878,438-28878,4101,039879,44934.6
KwaZulu-Natal412,5991412,6001,442414,04216.3
Limpopo114,50516114,521126114,6474.5
Mpumalanga131,277-5131,272406131,6785.2
North West132,6747132,681347133,0285.2
Northern Cape70,387-470,38343270,8152.8
Western Cape425,351-22425,3291,967427,29616.8
Unknown000000.0
Total2,533,466-312,533,4356,7872,540,222100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=6 787) is lower than yesterday (n=10 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257180,04432,4847,226
Public411197,39547,6797,594
TOTAL668377,43980,16314,820

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Medupi Power Plant Blast Won’t Cause Load Shedding – Eskom

6 hours ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Trial To Be Heard Virtually On Tuesday

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tourism Council Calls On Sisulu To Prioritise Rekindling International Tourism

7 hours ago
1 min read

Controversy Clouds The Renaming Of Brandfort To Winnie Mandela

1 day ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation Anticipates Postponement

1 day ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Explosion At Medupi

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 12 371 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Health Dept Concerned By Rising Infections

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele Urges Officers To Defend Themselves Against Criminals

3 days ago
1 min read

Brandfort To Be Renamed ‘Winnie Mandela’

3 days ago
1 min read

Fewer Than A Fifth Of JSE Directors Are Women

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Support Your Matric Child Holistically

5 mins ago
4 min read

UN Chief: Climate Change Report ‘Code Red For Humanity’

1 hour ago
4 min read

Matric 2021 – How To Survive And Thrive

4 hours ago
3 min read

MANCOSA’s Centre For Women In Leadership Provides Skills Programmes

4 hours ago