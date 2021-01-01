SA Reports 6 787 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

Today the institute reports 6,787 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,540,222. This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,012 to date.

15,288,559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,473,615 55% 13,305 43% Public 6,814,944 45% 17,937 57% Total 15,288,559 31,242

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5% and Limpopo province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 August 2021 New cases on 09 August 2021 Total cases for 09 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 235,224 1 235,225 653 235,878 9.3 Free State 133,011 3 133,014 375 133,389 5.3 Gauteng 878,438 -28 878,410 1,039 879,449 34.6 KwaZulu-Natal 412,599 1 412,600 1,442 414,042 16.3 Limpopo 114,505 16 114,521 126 114,647 4.5 Mpumalanga 131,277 -5 131,272 406 131,678 5.2 North West 132,674 7 132,681 347 133,028 5.2 Northern Cape 70,387 -4 70,383 432 70,815 2.8 Western Cape 425,351 -22 425,329 1,967 427,296 16.8 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,533,466 -31 2,533,435 6,787 2,540,222 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=6 787) is lower than yesterday (n=10 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 180,044 32,484 7,226 Public 411 197,395 47,679 7,594 TOTAL 668 377,439 80,163 14,820

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

