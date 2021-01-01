SA Reports 6 787 New COVID-19 Cases

Today the institute reports 6,787 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,540,222. This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,012 to date.
15,288,559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8,473,615
|55%
|13,305
|43%
|Public
|6,814,944
|45%
|17,937
|57%
|Total
|15,288,559
|31,242
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5% and Limpopo province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 August 2021
|New cases on 09 August 2021
|Total cases for 09 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|235,224
|1
|235,225
|653
|235,878
|9.3
|Free State
|133,011
|3
|133,014
|375
|133,389
|5.3
|Gauteng
|878,438
|-28
|878,410
|1,039
|879,449
|34.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|412,599
|1
|412,600
|1,442
|414,042
|16.3
|Limpopo
|114,505
|16
|114,521
|126
|114,647
|4.5
|Mpumalanga
|131,277
|-5
|131,272
|406
|131,678
|5.2
|North West
|132,674
|7
|132,681
|347
|133,028
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|70,387
|-4
|70,383
|432
|70,815
|2.8
|Western Cape
|425,351
|-22
|425,329
|1,967
|427,296
|16.8
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,533,466
|-31
|2,533,435
|6,787
|2,540,222
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=6 787) is lower than yesterday (n=10 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|180,044
|32,484
|7,226
|Public
|411
|197,395
|47,679
|7,594
|TOTAL
|668
|377,439
|80,163
|14,820
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
