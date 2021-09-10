iAfrica

SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

Nurses work on the roster inside one of four wards converted for Covid-19 patients at Queen's hospital.

3 hours ago 2 min read

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 6 270 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 843 042. This increase represents a 12.0% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 175 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 327 to date.

16 930 469 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 179 85954%23 99446%
PUBLIC7 750 61046%28 41454%
Total16 930 46952 408


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (24%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%).Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga & Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 September 2021New cases on 09 September 2021Total cases for 09 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape279 522-1279 5211 117280 6389.9
Free State154 227-1154 226588154 8145.4
Gauteng909 9870909 987596910 58332.0
KwaZulu-Natal496 4050496 4051 223497 62817.5
Limpopo120 8870120 887118121 0054.3
Mpumalanga147 5790147 579431148 0105.2
North West146 0600146 060274146 3345.1
Northern Cape85 121085 12144485 5653.0
Western Cape496 9851496 9861 479498 46517.5
Total2 836 773-12 836 7726 2702 843 042100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 6 270) is lower than yesterday (n= 7 338) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 663)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255194 57335 5395 137
Public409223 21254 2565 890
TOTAL664417 78589 79511 027

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

