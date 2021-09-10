SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 6 270 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 843 042. This increase represents a 12.0% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 175 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 327 to date.
16 930 469 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 179 859
|54%
|23 994
|46%
|PUBLIC
|7 750 610
|46%
|28 414
|54%
|Total
|16 930 469
|52 408
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (24%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%).Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga & Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 September 2021
|New cases on 09 September 2021
|Total cases for 09 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|279 522
|-1
|279 521
|1 117
|280 638
|9.9
|Free State
|154 227
|-1
|154 226
|588
|154 814
|5.4
|Gauteng
|909 987
|0
|909 987
|596
|910 583
|32.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|496 405
|0
|496 405
|1 223
|497 628
|17.5
|Limpopo
|120 887
|0
|120 887
|118
|121 005
|4.3
|Mpumalanga
|147 579
|0
|147 579
|431
|148 010
|5.2
|North West
|146 060
|0
|146 060
|274
|146 334
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|85 121
|0
|85 121
|444
|85 565
|3.0
|Western Cape
|496 985
|1
|496 986
|1 479
|498 465
|17.5
|Total
|2 836 773
|-1
|2 836 772
|6 270
|2 843 042
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 6 270) is lower than yesterday (n= 7 338) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 663)
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|194 573
|35 539
|5 137
|Public
|409
|223 212
|54 256
|5 890
|TOTAL
|664
|417 785
|89 795
|11 027
VACCINE UPDATE
