SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 6 270 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 843 042. This increase represents a 12.0% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 175 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 327 to date.

16 930 469 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 179 859 54% 23 994 46% PUBLIC 7 750 610 46% 28 414 54% Total 16 930 469 52 408



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (24%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%).Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga & Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 September 2021 New cases on 09 September 2021 Total cases for 09 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 279 522 -1 279 521 1 117 280 638 9.9 Free State 154 227 -1 154 226 588 154 814 5.4 Gauteng 909 987 0 909 987 596 910 583 32.0 KwaZulu-Natal 496 405 0 496 405 1 223 497 628 17.5 Limpopo 120 887 0 120 887 118 121 005 4.3 Mpumalanga 147 579 0 147 579 431 148 010 5.2 North West 146 060 0 146 060 274 146 334 5.1 Northern Cape 85 121 0 85 121 444 85 565 3.0 Western Cape 496 985 1 496 986 1 479 498 465 17.5 Total 2 836 773 -1 2 836 772 6 270 2 843 042 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 6 270) is lower than yesterday (n= 7 338) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 663)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 194 573 35 539 5 137 Public 409 223 212 54 256 5 890 TOTAL 664 417 785 89 795 11 027

VACCINE UPDATE

