SA Reports 6 041 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 423 578 with 6041 new cases recorded since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 058 768 with 39 529 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 680 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 86, Free State 28, Gauteng 141 , Kwa-Zulu Natal 306, Limpopo 4, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 95 which brings the total to 41 797 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 254 674, representing a recovery rate of 88%

