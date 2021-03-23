SA Reports 599 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 538 451 with 599 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 649 219 with 13 932 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
85 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 2, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 7 which brings the total to 52 196 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 463 953, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
More Stories
Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court
ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice
Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application
TVET College Students Want Answers
Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers
Students Take Fees Protest To The Union Buildings
SA Records 1 051 New COVID-19 Cases
Harding Wins Kenya Open
New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive
SA Records 1 378 New Cases
Gauteng Braces For Third Wave
Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend