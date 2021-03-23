iAfrica

SA Reports 599 New Cases

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 538 451 with 599 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 649 219 with 13 932 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
85 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 2, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 7 which brings the total to 52 196 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 463 953, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

