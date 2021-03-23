SA Reports 599 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 538 451 with 599 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 649 219 with 13 932 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

85 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 2, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and

Western Cape 7 which brings the total to 52 196 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 463 953, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

