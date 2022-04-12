iAfrica

SA Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 553 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 732 628. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths, and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,098 to date.

24 071 305 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,091,26854.4%6,97562.5%
Public10,980,03745.6%4,17937.5%
Total24,071,305100.0%11,154100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (50%), followed by Western Cape (18%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; Free State and North West each accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 April 2022Incident infections for 11 April 2022Possible reinfections for 11 April 2022New cases on 11 April 2022Total cases for 11 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3458310345831142163458479.3
Free State202699020269982102027095.4
Gauteng12147320121473224039279121501132.6
KwaZulu-Natal66326506632658889666336117.8
Limpopo1559980155998141151560134.2
Mpumalanga1936400193640216271936675.2
North West19329101932919091933005.2
Northern Cape10902301090233031090262.9
Western Cape653596065359685139865369417.5
Total373207503732075482715533732628100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.0%), and is lower than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259234342394441030
Public407279609622201051
TOTAL6665139511016642081

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

