SA Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 553 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 732 628. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths, and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,098 to date.

24 071 305 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,091,268 54.4% 6,975 62.5% Public 10,980,037 45.6% 4,179 37.5% Total 24,071,305 100.0% 11,154 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (50%), followed by Western Cape (18%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; Free State and North West each accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 April 2022 Incident infections for 11 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 11 April 2022 New cases on 11 April 2022 Total cases for 11 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345831 0 345831 14 2 16 345847 9.3 Free State 202699 0 202699 8 2 10 202709 5.4 Gauteng 1214732 0 1214732 240 39 279 1215011 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 663265 0 663265 88 8 96 663361 17.8 Limpopo 155998 0 155998 14 1 15 156013 4.2 Mpumalanga 193640 0 193640 21 6 27 193667 5.2 North West 193291 0 193291 9 0 9 193300 5.2 Northern Cape 109023 0 109023 3 0 3 109026 2.9 Western Cape 653596 0 653596 85 13 98 653694 17.5 Total 3732075 0 3732075 482 71 553 3732628 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.0%), and is lower than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is (5.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 28 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 234342 39444 1030 Public 407 279609 62220 1051 TOTAL 666 513951 101664 2081

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

