SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 538 961 with 510 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 665 664 with 16 445 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
55 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 11, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 25, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 52 251 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 465 204, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 194 257.

