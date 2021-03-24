SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 538 961 with 510 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 665 664 with 16 445 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
55 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 11, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 25, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 52 251 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 465 204, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 194 257.
More Stories
Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State
Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit
Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites
Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court
ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice
SA Reports 599 New Cases
Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application
TVET College Students Want Answers
Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers
Students Take Fees Protest To The Union Buildings
SA Records 1 051 New COVID-19 Cases
Harding Wins Kenya Open