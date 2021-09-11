SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5 885 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 848 925. This increase represents a 10.3% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 281 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 608 to date.

16 987 426 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,208,509 54% 28,650 50% PUBLIC 7,778,917 46% 28,307 50% Total 16,987,426 56,957

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 September 2021 New cases on 10 September 2021 Total cases for 10 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 280 638 2 280 640 960 281 600 9.9 Free State 154 814 0 154 814 654 155 468 5.5 Gauteng 910 583 -28 910 555 550 911 105 32.0 KwaZulu-Natal 497 628 2 497 630 1 341 498 971 17.5 Limpopo 121 005 1 121 006 121 121 127 4.3 Mpumalanga 148 010 7 148 017 213 148 230 5.2 North West 146 334 8 146 342 411 146 753 5.2 Northern Cape 85 565 2 85 567 353 85 920 3.0 Western Cape 498 465 4 498 469 1 282 499 751 17.5 Total 2 843 042 -2 2 843 040 5 885 2 848 925 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 885) is lower than yesterday (n= 6 270) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 189)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 330 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 194 892 35 622 4 996 Public 409 223 840 54 384 5 730 TOTAL 664 418 732 90 006 10 726

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

