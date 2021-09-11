SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5 885 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 848 925. This increase represents a 10.3% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 281 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 608 to date.
16 987 426 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,208,509
|54%
|28,650
|50%
|PUBLIC
|7,778,917
|46%
|28,307
|50%
|Total
|16,987,426
|56,957
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 09 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 09 September 2021
|New cases on 10 September 2021
|Total cases for 10 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|280 638
|2
|280 640
|960
|281 600
|9.9
|Free State
|154 814
|0
|154 814
|654
|155 468
|5.5
|Gauteng
|910 583
|-28
|910 555
|550
|911 105
|32.0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|497 628
|2
|497 630
|1 341
|498 971
|17.5
|Limpopo
|121 005
|1
|121 006
|121
|121 127
|4.3
|Mpumalanga
|148 010
|7
|148 017
|213
|148 230
|5.2
|North West
|146 334
|8
|146 342
|411
|146 753
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|85 565
|2
|85 567
|353
|85 920
|3.0
|Western Cape
|498 465
|4
|498 469
|1 282
|499 751
|17.5
|Total
|2 843 042
|-2
|2 843 040
|5 885
|2 848 925
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 885) is lower than yesterday (n= 6 270) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 189)
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 330 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|194 892
|35 622
|4 996
|Public
|409
|223 840
|54 384
|5 730
|TOTAL
|664
|418 732
|90 006
|10 726
VACCINE UPDATE
