SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

4 hours ago 2 min read

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 5 885 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 848 925. This increase represents a 10.3% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 281 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 608 to date.

16 987 426 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,208,50954%28,65050%
PUBLIC7,778,91746%28,30750%
Total16,987,42656,957

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Eastern Cape accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 September 2021New cases on 10 September 2021Total cases for 10 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape280 6382280 640960281 6009.9
Free State154 8140154 814654155 4685.5
Gauteng910 583-28910 555550911 10532.0
KwaZulu-Natal497 6282497 6301 341498 97117.5
Limpopo121 0051121 006121121 1274.3
Mpumalanga148 0107148 017213148 2305.2
North West146 3348146 342411146 7535.2
Northern Cape85 565285 56735385 9203.0
Western Cape498 4654498 4691 282499 75117.5
Total2 843 042-22 843 0405 8852 848 925100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 5 885) is lower than yesterday (n= 6 270) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 189)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 330 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255194 89235 6224 996
Public409223 84054 3845 730
TOTAL664418 73290 00610 726

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

