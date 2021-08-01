SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 5 575 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 461 758. This increase represents a 21.9% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 246 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 437 to date.
14 926 582 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8 305 131
|56%
|12 386
|49%
|PUBLIC
|6 621 451
|44%
|13 103
|51%
|Total
|14 926 582
|25 489
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (32%), followed by Gauteng (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 August 2021
|New cases on 02 August 2021
|Total cases for 02 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|228761
|0
|228761
|437
|229198
|9,3
|Free State
|129570
|6
|129576
|215
|129791
|5,3
|Gauteng
|863533
|-33
|863500
|1047
|864547
|35,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|397363
|3
|397366
|981
|398347
|16,2
|Limpopo
|111784
|3
|111787
|168
|111955
|4,5
|Mpumalanga
|125941
|7
|125948
|375
|126323
|5,1
|North West
|128556
|12
|128568
|239
|128807
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|67727
|-2
|67725
|340
|68065
|2,8
|Western Cape
|402949
|3
|402952
|1773
|404725
|16,4
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2456184
|-1
|2456183
|5575
|2461758
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 5 575) is lower than yesterday (n= 8 791) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 256)
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|175 630
|31 429
|7 855
|Public
|412
|191 998
|46 216
|7 855
|TOTAL
|669
|367 628
|77 645
|15 710
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
