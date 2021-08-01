iAfrica

SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 5 575 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 461 758. This increase represents a 21.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 246 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 437 to date.

14 926 582 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 305 13156%12 38649%
PUBLIC6 621 45144%13 10351%
Total14 926 58225 489


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (32%), followed by Gauteng (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 August  2021New cases on 02 August 2021Total cases for 02 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape22876102287614372291989,3
Free State12957061295762151297915,3
Gauteng863533-33863500104786454735,1
KwaZulu-Natal397363339736698139834716,2
Limpopo11178431117871681119554,5
Mpumalanga12594171259483751263235,1
North West128556121285682391288075,2
Northern Cape67727-267725340680652,8
Western Cape4029493402952177340472516,4
Unknown000000,0
Total2456184-1245618355752461758100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 5 575) is lower than yesterday (n= 8 791) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 256)

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257175 63031 4297 855
Public412191 99846 2167 855
TOTAL669367 62877 64515 710

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

