SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 5 575 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 461 758. This increase represents a 21.9% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 246 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 437 to date.

14 926 582 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8 305 131 56% 12 386 49% PUBLIC 6 621 451 44% 13 103 51% Total 14 926 582 25 489



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (32%), followed by Gauteng (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 August 2021 New cases on 02 August 2021 Total cases for 02 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 228761 0 228761 437 229198 9,3 Free State 129570 6 129576 215 129791 5,3 Gauteng 863533 -33 863500 1047 864547 35,1 KwaZulu-Natal 397363 3 397366 981 398347 16,2 Limpopo 111784 3 111787 168 111955 4,5 Mpumalanga 125941 7 125948 375 126323 5,1 North West 128556 12 128568 239 128807 5,2 Northern Cape 67727 -2 67725 340 68065 2,8 Western Cape 402949 3 402952 1773 404725 16,4 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2456184 -1 2456183 5575 2461758 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 5 575) is lower than yesterday (n= 8 791) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 256)

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 175 630 31 429 7 855 Public 412 191 998 46 216 7 855 TOTAL 669 367 628 77 645 15 710

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!