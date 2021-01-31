iAfrica

SA Reports 5 297 New Covid-19 Cases

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 449 236 with 5 297 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 245 124 with 41 540 new tests recorded since the last report.

318 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Gauteng 53 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 112, Mpumalanga 15, North West 6, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 44.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 292 921, representing a recovery rate of 89%

