SA Reports 463 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 551 964 with 463 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 968 203 with 12 117 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
33 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 987 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 477 363, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102.
More Stories
Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild
Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims
SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away
More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique
SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases
Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern
Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks
SABC On Brink Of Collapse – CWU
SA Reports 1 273 New COVID-19 Cases
Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report
J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration
High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend