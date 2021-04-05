iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 463 New Cases

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 551 964 with 463 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 968 203 with 12 117 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
33 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 987 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 477 363, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

7 mins ago
1 min read

SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

23 hours ago
1 min read

More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique

23 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern

1 day ago
1 min read

Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks

2 days ago
1 min read

SABC On Brink Of Collapse – CWU

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 273 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report

3 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration

3 days ago
1 min read

High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

7 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 463 New Cases

11 mins ago
2 min read

Zaman’s 193 Not Enough As Proteas Level Series

12 hours ago