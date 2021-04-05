SA Reports 463 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 551 964 with 463 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 968 203 with 12 117 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

33 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 2, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 18, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 52 987 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 477 363, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102.

Share with your network!