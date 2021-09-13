SA Reports 3961 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 3 961 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 858 195. This increase represents an 11.0% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 877 to date.

17 073 236 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,248,239 54% 17,201 48% PUBLIC 7,824,997 46% 18,764 52% Total 17,073,236 35,965

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (20%).

Western Cape accounted for 18%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State & Gauteng Province each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 September 2021 New cases on 12 September 2021 Total cases for 12 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 282 446 0 282 446 776 283 222 9.9 Free State 155 940 0 155 940 328 156 268 5.5 Gauteng 911 537 0 911 537 317 911 854 31.9 KwaZulu-Natal 500 320 0 500 320 1 105 501 425 17.5 Limpopo 121 245 0 121 245 47 121 292 4.2 Mpumalanga 148 533 0 148 533 144 148 677 5.2 North West 146 986 0 146 986 160 147 146 5.1 Northern Cape 86 355 0 86 355 363 86 718 3.0 Western Cape 500 872 0 500 872 721 501 593 17.5 Total 2 854 234 0 2 854 234 3 961 2 858 195 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 3 961) is lower than yesterday (n= 5 309) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 465)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 92 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 195 152 35 710 4 694 Public 409 224 297 54 464 5 746 TOTAL 664 419 449 90 174 10 440

VACCINE UPDATE

