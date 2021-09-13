iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 3961 New COVID-19 Cases

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

9 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3 961 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 858 195. This increase represents an 11.0% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 877 to date.

17 073 236 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,248,23954%17,20148%
PUBLIC7,824,99746%18,76452%
Total17,073,23635,965

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (20%).

Western Cape accounted for 18%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State & Gauteng Province each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 September 2021New cases on 12 September 2021Total cases for 12 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape282 4460282 446776283 2229.9
Free State155 9400155 940328156 2685.5
Gauteng911 5370911 537317911 85431.9
KwaZulu-Natal500 3200500 3201 105501 42517.5
Limpopo121 2450121 24547121 2924.2
Mpumalanga148 5330148 533144148 6775.2
North West146 9860146 986160147 1465.1
Northern Cape86 355086 35536386 7183.0
Western Cape500 8720500 872721501 59317.5
Total2 854 23402 854 2343 9612 858 195100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 3 961) is lower than yesterday (n= 5 309) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 465)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 92 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255195 15235 7104 694
Public409224 29754 4645 746
TOTAL664419 44990 17410 440

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

IFP Concerned About Men’s Reluctance To Get Vaccinated

9 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Kendal Power Station Fire Raises Load Shedding Fears

9 hours ago
1 min read

Calls To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout

9 hours ago
1 min read

SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown

17 hours ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors

1 day ago
1 min read

Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together

3 days ago
1 min read

WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Without A Will: What Happens To Your Home When You Die?

7 mins ago
4 min read

Innovative Partnerships Needed To Tackle Climate Related Disasters

18 mins ago
3 min read

Wine Tasting In The Kruger National Park – Wine In The Wild

25 mins ago
4 min read

Danone’s One Desk One Child Initiative Gains Momentum

31 mins ago