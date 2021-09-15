iAfrica

SA Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 3 699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 864 534.  This increase represents a 8.4% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 300 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 302 to date.

17 142 604 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9,282,29454%22,65551%
Public7,860,31046%21,42049%
Total17,142,60444,075

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (18%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 September 2021New cases on 14 September 2021Total cases for 14 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape28408602840866632847499.9
Free State15652621565285081570365.5
Gauteng912004-991199533191232631.8
KwaZulu-Natal502027050202793250295917.6
Limpopo1213052121307481213554.2
Mpumalanga14885801488581341489925.2
North West14724951472541691474235.1
Northern Cape86947086947281872283.0
Western Cape501833050183363350246617.5
Total28608350286083536992864534100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 3 699) is higher than yesterday (n= 2 640) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 015). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 323 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (an increase from yesterday’s hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (163)). The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255195 82635 8434 643
Public409225 57554 8385 304
TOTAL664421 40190 6819 947

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

