SA Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 3 699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 864 534. This increase represents a 8.4% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 300 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 302 to date.

17 142 604 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,282,294 54% 22,655 51% Public 7,860,310 46% 21,420 49% Total 17,142,604 44,075

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (18%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 September 2021 New cases on 14 September 2021 Total cases for 14 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 284086 0 284086 663 284749 9.9 Free State 156526 2 156528 508 157036 5.5 Gauteng 912004 -9 911995 331 912326 31.8 KwaZulu-Natal 502027 0 502027 932 502959 17.6 Limpopo 121305 2 121307 48 121355 4.2 Mpumalanga 148858 0 148858 134 148992 5.2 North West 147249 5 147254 169 147423 5.1 Northern Cape 86947 0 86947 281 87228 3.0 Western Cape 501833 0 501833 633 502466 17.5 Total 2860835 0 2860835 3699 2864534 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 3 699) is higher than yesterday (n= 2 640) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 015). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 323 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (an increase from yesterday’s hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (163)). The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 195 826 35 843 4 643 Public 409 225 575 54 838 5 304 TOTAL 664 421 401 90 681 9 947

VACCINE UPDATE

