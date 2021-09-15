SA Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 3 699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 864 534. This increase represents a 8.4% positivity rate.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 300 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 302 to date.
17 142 604 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|9,282,294
|54%
|22,655
|51%
|Public
|7,860,310
|46%
|21,420
|49%
|Total
|17,142,604
|44,075
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (18%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Free State accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 13 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 13 September 2021
|New cases on 14 September 2021
|Total cases for 14 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|284086
|0
|284086
|663
|284749
|9.9
|Free State
|156526
|2
|156528
|508
|157036
|5.5
|Gauteng
|912004
|-9
|911995
|331
|912326
|31.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|502027
|0
|502027
|932
|502959
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121305
|2
|121307
|48
|121355
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|148858
|0
|148858
|134
|148992
|5.2
|North West
|147249
|5
|147254
|169
|147423
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|86947
|0
|86947
|281
|87228
|3.0
|Western Cape
|501833
|0
|501833
|633
|502466
|17.5
|Total
|2860835
|0
|2860835
|3699
|2864534
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 3 699) is higher than yesterday (n= 2 640) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 015). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 323 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (an increase from yesterday’s hospital admissions in the past 24 hours (163)). The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|195 826
|35 843
|4 643
|Public
|409
|225 575
|54 838
|5 304
|TOTAL
|664
|421 401
|90 681
|9 947
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
