SA Reports 3 357 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 3,357 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,622,210. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 48 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,817 to date.

22,443,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,151,304 54.1% 20,022 52.9% Public 10,291,895 45.9% 17,804 47.1% Total 22,443,199 100.0% 37,826 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (15%), Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 February 2022 New cases on 05 February 2022 Total cases for 05 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,475 0 341,475 83 341,558 9,4 Free State 197,619 3 197,622 238 197,860 5,5 Gauteng 1,172,641 -37 1,172,604 1,084 1,173,688 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 644,327 6 644,333 430 644,763 17,8 Limpopo 151,952 7 151,959 302 152,261 4,2 Mpumalanga 186,360 6 186,366 380 186,746 5,2 North West 186,993 10 187,003 299 187,302 5,2 Northern Cape 107,305 0 107,305 35 107,340 3,0 Western Cape 630,181 5 630,186 506 630,692 17,4 Total 3,618,853 0 3,618,853 3,357 3,622,210 100,0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9%, and is the same as yesterday (8.9%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.6%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 226,222 38,921 2,202 Public 407 273,168 61,550 2,545 TOTAL 666 499,390 100,471 4,747

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

