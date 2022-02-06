SA Reports 3 357 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 3,357 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,622,210. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 48 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,817 to date.
22,443,199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,151,304
|54.1%
|20,022
|52.9%
|Public
|10,291,895
|45.9%
|17,804
|47.1%
|Total
|22,443,199
|100.0%
|37,826
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (15%), Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 February 2022
|New cases on 05 February 2022
|Total cases for 05 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|341,475
|0
|341,475
|83
|341,558
|9,4
|Free State
|197,619
|3
|197,622
|238
|197,860
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,172,641
|-37
|1,172,604
|1,084
|1,173,688
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|644,327
|6
|644,333
|430
|644,763
|17,8
|Limpopo
|151,952
|7
|151,959
|302
|152,261
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|186,360
|6
|186,366
|380
|186,746
|5,2
|North West
|186,993
|10
|187,003
|299
|187,302
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|107,305
|0
|107,305
|35
|107,340
|3,0
|Western Cape
|630,181
|5
|630,186
|506
|630,692
|17,4
|Total
|3,618,853
|0
|3,618,853
|3,357
|3,622,210
|100,0
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9%, and is the same as yesterday (8.9%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.6%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|226,222
|38,921
|2,202
|Public
|407
|273,168
|61,550
|2,545
|TOTAL
|666
|499,390
|100,471
|4,747
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Hamilton Breaks Silence With Social Media Post
Relief For West Ham And Chelsea As They Flirt With Shock Cup Exits
Rooney Says He Drank To Cope With Pressure During Playing Career
Meeting With Peng To Go Ahead But No Details Provided- IOC
Lampard Enjoys Winning Start At Everton
Mahrez Double As Man City Crush Fulham
Chelsea Come From Behind To Beat Plucky Plymouth
CAS Voids Ban, Fine Against FIFA Former Interim Chief Hayatou
American Team Haas First To Unveil 2022 F1 Challenger
Opening Ceremony Ends With Uyghur Skier Lighting Cauldron
Former New Zealand All-Rounder Cairns Diagnosed With Bowel cancer
Olympics Burst Into Life Under Shadow Of COVID And Conflict