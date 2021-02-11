SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 482 412 with 3 159 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 573 464 with 35 195 new tests recorded since the last report.

276 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 20, Gauteng 126, KwaZulu Natal 34, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 31 which brings the total to 47 145 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 367 247, representing a recovery rate of 92,7%

Share with your network!