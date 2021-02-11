iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 482 412 with 3 159 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 573 464 with 35 195 new tests recorded since the last report.

276 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 20, Gauteng 126, KwaZulu Natal 34, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 31 which brings the total to 47 145 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 367 247, representing a recovery rate of 92,7%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

2 hours ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Is Safe

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parents And Teachers Anxious

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today

1 day ago
1 min read

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

1 day ago
2 min read

Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall

2 days ago
1 min read

No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SME Financing 101: Knowing Your Options Is Key To Survival

2 mins ago
7 min read

R12.6 Million In Funding Awarded To 17 Of South Africa’s Most Promising Social Innovators

9 mins ago
1 min read

Jacaranda FM Supports Local Restaurants With Free Time-On-Air

25 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

2 hours ago