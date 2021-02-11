SA Reports 3 159 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 482 412 with 3 159 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 573 464 with 35 195 new tests recorded since the last report.
276 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 33, Free State 20, Gauteng 126, KwaZulu Natal 34, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 31 which brings the total to 47 145 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 367 247, representing a recovery rate of 92,7%
More Stories
COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona
J&J Vaccine Is Safe
Parents And Teachers Anxious
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding
Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today
Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees
Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China
Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay
SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert
Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall
No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021