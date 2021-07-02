SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 21,584 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,995,556. This increase represents a 28.4% positivity rate. A further 382 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,029 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13,209,499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7 472 635 57% 43 938 58% PUBLIC 5 736 864 43% 32 133 42% Total 13 209 499 76 071

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces. The following table shows the total number of cases per province:

Province New cases on 01 July 2021 Total cases for 01 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 664 207,610 10.4 Free State 603 115,215 5.8 Gauteng 12,806 662,300 33.2 KwaZulu-Natal 1,241 355,847 17.8 Limpopo 1,109 77,457 3.9 Mpumalanga 930 95,752 4.8 North West 1,468 97,154 4.9 Northern Cape 316 59,330 3.0 Western Cape 2,447 324,891 16.3 Unknown 0 0 0.0 Total 21,584 1,995,556 100.0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 769 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 147,010 24,597 8,575 Public 401 160,959 38,112 4,821 TOTAL 658 307,969 62,709 13,396

VACCINE UPDATE

