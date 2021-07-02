iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 21,584 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,995,556.  This increase represents a 28.4% positivity rate.  A further 382 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,029 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13,209,499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7 472 63557%43 93858%
PUBLIC5 736 86443%32 13342%
Total13 209 49976 071

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces. The following table shows the total number of cases per province:

ProvinceNew cases on 01 July 2021Total cases for 01 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape664207,61010.4
Free State603115,2155.8
Gauteng12,806662,30033.2
KwaZulu-Natal1,241355,84717.8
Limpopo1,10977,4573.9
Mpumalanga93095,7524.8
North West1,46897,1544.9
Northern Cape31659,3303.0
Western Cape2,447324,89116.3
Unknown000.0
Total21,5841,995,556100.0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 769 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257147,01024,5978,575
Public401160,95938,1124,821
TOTAL658307,96962,70913,396

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

AARTO To Be Implemented Within A Year

5 hours ago
1 min read

Calls For Government To Reinstate TERS

5 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Public Protector’s office welcomes ConCourt judgment

5 hours ago
1 min read

People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele

2 days ago
1 min read

Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing

2 days ago
1 min read

Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
Constitutional Court
6 min read

Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt

3 days ago
1 min read

Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week

4 days ago
1 min read

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4

4 days ago

You may have missed

10 min read

Africa’s Hidden Victims: Pandemic Triggered Hunger, as Food Aid Fell Prey to Power Politics and Corruption

44 mins ago
1 min read

AARTO To Be Implemented Within A Year

5 hours ago
1 min read

Calls For Government To Reinstate TERS

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago