SA Reports 21 584 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 21,584 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,995,556. This increase represents a 28.4% positivity rate. A further 382 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,029 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
13,209,499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7 472 635
|57%
|43 938
|58%
|PUBLIC
|5 736 864
|43%
|32 133
|42%
|Total
|13 209 499
|76 071
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces. The following table shows the total number of cases per province:
|Province
|New cases on 01 July 2021
|Total cases for 01 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|664
|207,610
|10.4
|Free State
|603
|115,215
|5.8
|Gauteng
|12,806
|662,300
|33.2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1,241
|355,847
|17.8
|Limpopo
|1,109
|77,457
|3.9
|Mpumalanga
|930
|95,752
|4.8
|North West
|1,468
|97,154
|4.9
|Northern Cape
|316
|59,330
|3.0
|Western Cape
|2,447
|324,891
|16.3
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|21,584
|1,995,556
|100.0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 769 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|147,010
|24,597
|8,575
|Public
|401
|160,959
|38,112
|4,821
|TOTAL
|658
|307,969
|62,709
|13,396
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
