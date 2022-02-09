SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2,824 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,628,014. This increase represents an 8.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 268 deaths and of these, 20 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,289 to date.

22,515,686 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,197,977 54.2% 20,392 58.9% Public 10,317,709 45.8% 14,228 41.1% Total 22,515,686 100.0% 34,620 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 7 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 7 Feb 2022 New cases on 8 Feb 2022 Total cases for 8 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,657 2 341,659 103 341,762 9.4 Free State 198012 2 198,014 185 198,199 5.5 Gauteng 1,174,790 -15 1,174,775 997 1,175,772 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 645,200 2 645,202 462 645,664 17.8 Limpopo 152,422 -2 152,420 216 152,636 4.2 Mpumalanga 187,068 4 187,072 196 187,268 5.2 North West 187,523 5 187,528 199 187,727 5.2 Northern Cape 107,406 0 107,406 41 107,447 3.0 Western Cape 631,112 2 631,114 425 631,539 17.4 Total 3,625,190 0 3,625,190 2,824 3,628,014 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.2%, which is higher than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is 9.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 101 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 226,954 38,961 2,123 Public 407 273,718 61,632 2,379 TOTAL 666 500,672 100,593 4,502

VACCINE UPDATE

