SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases

11 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,824 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,628,014. This increase represents an 8.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 268 deaths and of these, 20 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,289 to date.

22,515,686 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,197,97754.2%20,39258.9%
Public10,317,70945.8%14,22841.1%
Total22,515,686100.0%34,620100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (16%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 7 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 7 Feb 2022New cases on 8 Feb 2022Total cases for 8 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape341,6572341,659103341,7629.4
Free State1980122198,014185198,1995.5
Gauteng1,174,790-151,174,7759971,175,77232.4
KwaZulu-Natal645,2002645,202462645,66417.8
Limpopo152,422-2152,420216152,6364.2
Mpumalanga187,0684187,072196187,2685.2
North West187,5235187,528199187,7275.2
Northern Cape107,4060107,40641107,4473.0
Western Cape631,1122631,114425631,53917.4
Total3,625,19003,625,1902,8243,628,014100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.2%, which is higher than yesterday (7.6%). The 7-day average is 9.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 101 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259226,95438,9612,123
Public407273,71861,6322,379
TOTAL666500,672100,5934,502

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

