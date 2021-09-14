iAfrica

SA Reports 2 640 New COVID-19 Cases

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

The NICD reports 2 640 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 860 835. This increase represents a 10.4% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 125 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 002 to date.

17 098 529 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9,259,63954%11,40045%
Public7,838,89046%13,89355%
Total17,098,52925,293

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Eastern Cape (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Free State accounted for 10%; Western Cape and Northern Cape accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Gauteng Province accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for <1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 September 2021New cases on 13 September 2021Total cases for 13 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape28322202832228642840869.9
Free State15626801562682581565265.5
Gauteng911854091185415091200431.9
KwaZulu-Natal501425150142660150202717.5
Limpopo1212920121292131213054.2
Mpumalanga148677-11486761821488585.2
North West14714601471461031472495.1
Northern Cape86718086718229869473.0
Western Cape501593050159324050183317.5
Total28581950285819526402860835100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 2 640) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 961) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 254). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255195 40935 7814 589
Public409224 83354 6475 551
TOTAL664420 24290 42810 140

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

