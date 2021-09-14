SA Reports 2 640 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2 640 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 860 835. This increase represents a 10.4% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 125 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 002 to date.

17 098 529 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9,259,639 54% 11,400 45% Public 7,838,890 46% 13,893 55% Total 17,098,529 25,293

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Eastern Cape (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Free State accounted for 10%; Western Cape and Northern Cape accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Gauteng Province accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for <1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 September 2021 New cases on 13 September 2021 Total cases for 13 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 283222 0 283222 864 284086 9.9 Free State 156268 0 156268 258 156526 5.5 Gauteng 911854 0 911854 150 912004 31.9 KwaZulu-Natal 501425 1 501426 601 502027 17.5 Limpopo 121292 0 121292 13 121305 4.2 Mpumalanga 148677 -1 148676 182 148858 5.2 North West 147146 0 147146 103 147249 5.1 Northern Cape 86718 0 86718 229 86947 3.0 Western Cape 501593 0 501593 240 501833 17.5 Total 2858195 0 2858195 2640 2860835 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 2 640) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 961) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 5 254). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 195 409 35 781 4 589 Public 409 224 833 54 647 5 551 TOTAL 664 420 242 90 428 10 140

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!