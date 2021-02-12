iAfrica

SA Reports 2 488 New COVID-19 Cases

28 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 484 900 with 2 488 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 605 729 with 32 265 new tests recorded since the last report.

237 more COVID-29 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 46, Free State 25, Gauteng 82, Kwa-Zulu Natal 36, Limpopo 12, Mpumalanga 19 and Western Cape 17. This brings the total to 47 382 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 377 980, representing a recovery rate of 92,8%

