SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases

The Deparment of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 490 063 with 2 382 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 672 596 with 31 149 new tests recorded since the last report.

151 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 15, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 39, Mpumalanga 12, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 52 which brings the total to 47 821

deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 385 996, representing a recovery rate of 93%

