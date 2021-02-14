SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases

The Deparment of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 490 063 with 2 382 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 672 596 with 31 149 new tests recorded since the last report.
151 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 15, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 39, Mpumalanga 12, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 52 which brings the total to 47 821
deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 385 996, representing a recovery rate of 93%
More Stories
Senate Acquits Trump In His Second Impeachment Trial
Chris Hani’s Killer Denied Parole
2 781 New Cases, 288 More Deaths
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Safe To Use – WHO
COVID-19 Relief Grants Extended
Ramaphosa’s Plan To Vaccinate SA
SA Reports 2 488 New COVID-19 Cases
Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers SONA 2021
COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona
J&J Vaccine Is Safe
Parents And Teachers Anxious
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding