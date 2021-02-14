iAfrica

SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

The Deparment of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 490 063 with 2 382 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 672 596 with 31 149 new tests recorded since the last report.

151 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 15, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 39, Mpumalanga 12, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 52 which brings the total to 47 821
deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 385 996, representing a recovery rate of 93%

