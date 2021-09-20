SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 2 281 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 882 630. This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86 174 to date.

17 352 945 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9 376 955 54% 14 335 46% Public 7 975 990 46% 16 652 54% Total 17 352 945 30 987

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 14% each; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 September 2021 New cases on 19 September 2021 Total cases for 19 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 287505 1 287506 321 287827 10,0 Free State 158804 -5 158799 212 159011 5,5 Gauteng 913845 3 913848 235 914083 31,7 KwaZulu-Natal 506401 0 506401 518 506919 17,6 Limpopo 121541 1 121542 24 121566 4,2 Mpumalanga 149757 0 149757 148 149905 5,2 North West 148364 0 148364 124 148488 5,2 Northern Cape 88322 0 88322 309 88631 3,1 Western Cape 505810 0 505810 390 506200 17,6 Total 2880349 0 2880349 2281 2882630 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 2 281) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 286) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 491). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 196 757 36 116 4 100 Public 409 227 428 55 281 4 642 TOTAL 664 424 185 91 397 8 742

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

