iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

13 mins ago 2 min read

the institute reports 2 281 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 882 630.  This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 58 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86 174 to date.

17 352 945 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

   SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9 376 95554%14 33546%
Public7 975 99046%16 65254%
Total17 352 94530 987

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 14% each; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

   ProvinceTotal cases for 18 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 September 2021New cases on 19 September 2021Total cases for 19 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape287505128750632128782710,0
Free State158804-51587992121590115,5
Gauteng913845391384823591408331,7
KwaZulu-Natal506401050640151850691917,6
Limpopo1215411121542241215664,2
Mpumalanga14975701497571481499055,2
North West14836401483641241484885,2
Northern Cape88322088322309886313,1
Western Cape505810050581039050620017,6
Total28803490288034922812882630100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 2 281) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 286) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 491). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 79 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255196 75736 1164 100
Public409227 42855 2814 642
TOTAL664424 18591 3978 742

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

9 mins ago
1 min read

De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Rescission Application Denied

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension

3 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Slams Carl Niehaus

4 days ago

You may have missed

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

9 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

13 mins ago
2 min read

WHO: Rich Countries’ Chokehold on COVID Vaccines Prolongs Pandemic in Africa

2 hours ago