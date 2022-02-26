SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2,111 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,669,671. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,145 to date.

23,020,001 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,494,144 54.3% 16,217 64.7% Public 10,525,857 45.7% 8,839 35.3% Total 23,020,001 100.0% 25,056 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 February 2022 New cases on 25 February 2022 Total cases for 25 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,200 0 343,200 69 343,269 9.4 Free State 200,332 0 200,332 109 200,441 5.5 Gauteng 1,190,420 0 1,190,420 778 1,191,198 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 650,989 0 650,989 349 651,338 17.7 Limpopo 154,431 0 154,431 48 154,479 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,829 0 190,829 126 190,955 5.2 North West 190,586 0 190,586 82 190,668 5.2 Northern Cape 108,197 -4 108,193 40 108,233 2.9 Western Cape 638,576 4 638,580 510 639,090 17.4 Total 3,667,560 0 3,667,560 2,111 3,669,671 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.4%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229,357 39,104 1,479 Public 407 276,602 61,921 1,549 TOTAL 666 505,959 101,025 3,028

VACCINE UPDATE

