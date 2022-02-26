SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 2,111 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,669,671. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,145 to date.
23,020,001 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,494,144
|54.3%
|16,217
|64.7%
|Public
|10,525,857
|45.7%
|8,839
|35.3%
|Total
|23,020,001
|100.0%
|25,056
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 February 2022
|New cases on 25 February 2022
|Total cases for 25 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,200
|0
|343,200
|69
|343,269
|9.4
|Free State
|200,332
|0
|200,332
|109
|200,441
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,190,420
|0
|1,190,420
|778
|1,191,198
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|650,989
|0
|650,989
|349
|651,338
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154,431
|0
|154,431
|48
|154,479
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|190,829
|0
|190,829
|126
|190,955
|5.2
|North West
|190,586
|0
|190,586
|82
|190,668
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,197
|-4
|108,193
|40
|108,233
|2.9
|Western Cape
|638,576
|4
|638,580
|510
|639,090
|17.4
|Total
|3,667,560
|0
|3,667,560
|2,111
|3,669,671
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.4%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|229,357
|39,104
|1,479
|Public
|407
|276,602
|61,921
|1,549
|TOTAL
|666
|505,959
|101,025
|3,028
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
