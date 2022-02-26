iAfrica

SA Reports 2 111 New COVID-19 Cases

antibody testing
2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 2,111 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,669,671. This increase represents an 8.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 127 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,145 to date.

23,020,001 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,494,14454.3%16,21764.7%
Public10,525,85745.7%8,83935.3%
Total23,020,001100.0%25,056100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 February 2022New cases on 25 February 2022Total cases for 25 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,2000343,20069343,2699.4
Free State200,3320200,332109200,4415.5
Gauteng1,190,42001,190,4207781,191,19832.5
KwaZulu-Natal650,9890650,989349651,33817.7
Limpopo154,4310154,43148154,4794.2
Mpumalanga190,8290190,829126190,9555.2
North West190,5860190,58682190,6685.2
Northern Cape108,197-4108,19340108,2332.9
Western Cape638,5764638,580510639,09017.4
Total3,667,56003,667,5602,1113,669,671100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.4%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.8% today, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229,35739,1041,479
Public407276,60261,9211,549
TOTAL666505,959101,0253,028

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

