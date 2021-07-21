SA Reports 14 858 New COVID-19 Cases

Today the institute reports 14,858 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,342,330. This increase represents a 26.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 433 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date.
14,425,215 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8,071,913
|56%
|25,980
|46%
|Public
|6,353,302
|44%
|30,001
|54%
|Total
|14,425,215
|55,981
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 July 2021
|New cases on 22 July 2021
|Total cases for 22 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|220,568
|-2
|220,566
|779
|221,345
|9.4
|Free State
|124,338
|1
|124,339
|612
|124,951
|5.3
|Gauteng
|827,393
|2
|827,395
|4,988
|832,383
|35.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|379,198
|0
|379,198
|1,613
|380,811
|16.3
|Limpopo
|104,395
|7
|104,402
|1,126
|105,528
|4.5
|Mpumalanga
|116,314
|-8
|116,306
|899
|117,205
|5.0
|North West
|120,208
|3
|120,211
|1,148
|121,359
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|64,061
|-3
|64,058
|430
|64,488
|2.8
|Western Cape
|370,997
|0
|370,997
|3,263
|374,260
|16.0
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,327,472
|0
|2,327,472
|14,858
|2,342,330
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 14 858) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 240) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 727). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 720 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|167,821
|29,294
|9,463
|Public
|410
|181,426
|43,131
|7,536
|TOTAL
|667
|349,247
|72,425
|16,999
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
