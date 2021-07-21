SA Reports 14 858 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

Today the institute reports 14,858 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,342,330. This increase represents a 26.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 433 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date.

14,425,215 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,071,913 56% 25,980 46% Public 6,353,302 44% 30,001 54% Total 14,425,215 55,981

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 July 2021 New cases on 22 July 2021 Total cases for 22 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 220,568 -2 220,566 779 221,345 9.4 Free State 124,338 1 124,339 612 124,951 5.3 Gauteng 827,393 2 827,395 4,988 832,383 35.5 KwaZulu-Natal 379,198 0 379,198 1,613 380,811 16.3 Limpopo 104,395 7 104,402 1,126 105,528 4.5 Mpumalanga 116,314 -8 116,306 899 117,205 5.0 North West 120,208 3 120,211 1,148 121,359 5.2 Northern Cape 64,061 -3 64,058 430 64,488 2.8 Western Cape 370,997 0 370,997 3,263 374,260 16.0 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,327,472 0 2,327,472 14,858 2,342,330 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 14 858) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 240) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 727). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 720 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 167,821 29,294 9,463 Public 410 181,426 43,131 7,536 TOTAL 667 349,247 72,425 16,999

VACCINE UPDATE

