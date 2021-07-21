iAfrica

SA Reports 14 858 New COVID-19 Cases

6 hours ago 2 min read

Today the institute reports 14,858 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,342,330. This increase represents a 26.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 433 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date.

14,425,215 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,071,91356%25,98046%
Public6,353,30244%30,00154%
Total14,425,21555,981

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 July  2021New cases on 22 July 2021Total cases for 22 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape220,568-2220,566779221,3459.4
Free State124,3381124,339612124,9515.3
Gauteng827,3932827,3954,988832,38335.5
KwaZulu-Natal379,1980379,1981,613380,81116.3
Limpopo104,3957104,4021,126105,5284.5
Mpumalanga116,314-8116,306899117,2055.0
North West120,2083120,2111,148121,3595.2
Northern Cape64,061-364,05843064,4882.8
Western Cape370,9970370,9973,263374,26016.0
Unknown000000.0
Total2,327,47202,327,47214,8582,342,330100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 14 858) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 240) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 727).  The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 720 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257167,82129,2949,463
Public410181,42643,1317,536
TOTAL667349,24772,42516,999

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

