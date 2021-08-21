iAfrica

SA Reports 14 312 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

13 hours ago

The NICD reports 14 312 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 666 964. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 289 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 983 to date.

15 887 454  tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 747 02555%28 53443%
PUBLIC7 14042945%37 84657%
Total15 887 45466 380

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (27%). Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Gauteng accounted for 10%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 19 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 19 August  2021New cases on 20 August 2021Total cases for 20 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape249 5540249 5541 694251 2489.4
Free State139 9181139 919850140 7695.3
Gauteng894 3285894 3331 468895 80133.6
KwaZulu-Natal442 6981442 6994 198446 89716.8
Limpopo117 4343117 437326117 7634.4
Mpumalanga138 1110138 111868138 9795.2
North West138 273-10138 263482138 7455.2
Northern Cape75 199-175 19859875 7962.8
Western Cape457 1371457 1383 828460 96617.3
Total2 652 65202 652 65214 3122 666 964100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 14 312) is higher than yesterday (n= 13 672) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 077) The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 605 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255186 64733 8526 682
Public409208 30150 5477 118
TOTAL664394 94884 399

