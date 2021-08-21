SA Reports 14 312 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 14 312 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 666 964. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 289 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78 983 to date.

15 887 454 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8 747 025 55% 28 534 43% PUBLIC 7 140429 45% 37 846 57% Total 15 887 454 66 380

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (27%). Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Gauteng accounted for 10%; Free State and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 August 2021 New cases on 20 August 2021 Total cases for 20 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 249 554 0 249 554 1 694 251 248 9.4 Free State 139 918 1 139 919 850 140 769 5.3 Gauteng 894 328 5 894 333 1 468 895 801 33.6 KwaZulu-Natal 442 698 1 442 699 4 198 446 897 16.8 Limpopo 117 434 3 117 437 326 117 763 4.4 Mpumalanga 138 111 0 138 111 868 138 979 5.2 North West 138 273 -10 138 263 482 138 745 5.2 Northern Cape 75 199 -1 75 198 598 75 796 2.8 Western Cape 457 137 1 457 138 3 828 460 966 17.3 Total 2 652 652 0 2 652 652 14 312 2 666 964 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 14 312) is higher than yesterday (n= 13 672) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 077) The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 605 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 186 647 33 852 6 682 Public 409 208 301 50 547 7 118 TOTAL 664 394 948 84 399

