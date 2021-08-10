SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 14,271 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,568,511. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 473 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,247 to date.

15,426,667 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,540,433 55% 31,808 50% Public 6,886,234 45% 31,561 50% Total 15,426,667 63,369

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Gauteng Province accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo Province accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 Aug 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 Aug 2021 New cases on 11 Aug 2021 Total cases for 11 Aug 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 237,620 0 237,620 1,546 239,166 9,3 Free State 134,126 0 134,126 779 134,905 5,3 Gauteng 881,917 -29 881,888 2,259 884,147 34,4 KwaZulu-Natal 417,549 1 417,550 3,603 421,153 16,4 Limpopo 114,996 0 114,996 425 115,421 4,5 Mpumalanga 132,355 9 132,364 876 133,240 5,2 North West 133,666 17 133,683 731 134,414 5,2 Northern Cape 71,109 0 71,109 351 71,460 2,8 Western Cape 430,902 2 430,904 3,701 434,605 16,9 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2,554,240 0 2,554,240 14,271 2,568,511 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=14 271) is higher than yesterday (n=7 502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 169). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 182,537 32,943 7,385 Public 411 200,612 48,626 7,285 TOTAL 668 383,149 81,569 14,670

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

