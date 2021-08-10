iAfrica

SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

The NICD reports 14,271 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,568,511. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 473 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,247 to date.

15,426,667 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,540,43355%31,80850%
Public6,886,23445%31,56150%
Total15,426,66763,369

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Gauteng Province accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo Province accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 Aug 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 Aug 2021New cases on 11 Aug 2021Total cases for 11 Aug 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape237,6200237,6201,546239,1669,3
Free State134,1260134,126779134,9055,3
Gauteng881,917-29881,8882,259884,14734,4
KwaZulu-Natal417,5491417,5503,603421,15316,4
Limpopo114,9960114,996425115,4214,5
Mpumalanga132,3559132,364876133,2405,2
North West133,66617133,683731134,4145,2
Northern Cape71,109071,10935171,4602,8
Western Cape430,9022430,9043,701434,60516,9
Unknown000000,0
Total2,554,24002,554,24014,2712,568,511100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=14 271) is higher than yesterday (n=7 502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 169). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257182,53732,9437,385
Public411200,61248,6267,285
TOTAL668383,14981,56914,670

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

