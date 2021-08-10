SA Reports 14 271 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 14,271 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,568,511. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 473 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,247 to date.
15,426,667 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8,540,433
|55%
|31,808
|50%
|Public
|6,886,234
|45%
|31,561
|50%
|Total
|15,426,667
|63,369
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Gauteng Province accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo Province accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 10 Aug 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 10 Aug 2021
|New cases on 11 Aug 2021
|Total cases for 11 Aug 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|237,620
|0
|237,620
|1,546
|239,166
|9,3
|Free State
|134,126
|0
|134,126
|779
|134,905
|5,3
|Gauteng
|881,917
|-29
|881,888
|2,259
|884,147
|34,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|417,549
|1
|417,550
|3,603
|421,153
|16,4
|Limpopo
|114,996
|0
|114,996
|425
|115,421
|4,5
|Mpumalanga
|132,355
|9
|132,364
|876
|133,240
|5,2
|North West
|133,666
|17
|133,683
|731
|134,414
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|71,109
|0
|71,109
|351
|71,460
|2,8
|Western Cape
|430,902
|2
|430,904
|3,701
|434,605
|16,9
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2,554,240
|0
|2,554,240
|14,271
|2,568,511
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=14 271) is higher than yesterday (n=7 502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 169). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|182,537
|32,943
|7,385
|Public
|411
|200,612
|48,626
|7,285
|TOTAL
|668
|383,149
|81,569
|14,670
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Ramaphosa’s Testimony Wraps Up State Capture Inquiry
State Of Disaster Extended
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital May Take Two Years To Be Fully Operational
I Considered Resigning As Deputy President – Ramaphosa
Passenger Numbers Increase At CTIA
Hawks Trail Global Cocaine Cartel
SA Reports 7 502 New COVID-19 Cases
Watch: President Ramaphosa Appears At State Capture Inquiry
State To Examine Zuma’s Condition
Suspended ANC SG Back In Court
Ramaphosa To Appear At State Capture Inquiry
SA Reports 6 590 New Cases