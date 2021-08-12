iAfrica

SA Reports 13 921 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

16 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 13,921 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,582,427. This increase represents a 23% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 384 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,631 to date.

15,487,205 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,568,19455%27,76146%
Public6,919,01145%32,77754%
Total15,487,20560,538

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng Province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 August  2021New cases on 13 August 2021Total cases for 13 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape239,166-1239,1651,180240,3459,3
Free State134,9054134,909866135,7755,3
Gauteng884,147-18884,1292,027886,15634,3
KwaZulu-Natal421,1534421,1573,359424,51616,4
Limpopo115,42119115,440361115,8014,5
Mpumalanga133,2404133,244899134,1435,2
North West134,414-6134,408701135,1095,2
Northern Cape71,460-2671,43461072,0442,8
Western Cape434,60515434,6203,918438,53817,0
Unknown000000,0
Total2,568,511-52,568,50613,9212,582,427100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 921) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 271) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 207). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 594 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257183,24433,0767,381
Public411201,71648,9427,206
TOTAL668384,96082,01814,587

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

