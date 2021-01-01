SA Reports 13 777 New Cases

The NICD reports 13 777 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 497 655. This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 458 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date.
15 093 333 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8 386 211
|56%
|28 796
|47%
|PUBLIC
|6 707 122
|44%
|33 080
|53%
|Total
|15 093 333
|61 876
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by Gauteng (20%) KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 August 2021
|New cases on 05 August 2021
|Total cases for 05 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|231 119
|0
|231 119
|945
|232 064
|9.3
|Free State
|130 775
|-27
|130 748
|604
|131 352
|5.3
|Gauteng
|869 684
|-54
|869 630
|2 740
|872 370
|34.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|402 438
|-28
|402 410
|2 667
|405 077
|16.2
|Limpopo
|112 919
|15
|112 934
|451
|113 385
|4.5
|Mpumalanga
|127 799
|-2
|127 797
|957
|128 754
|5.2
|North West
|130 141
|-3
|130 138
|742
|130 880
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|68 582
|-4
|68 578
|574
|69 152
|2.8
|Western Cape
|410 552
|-28
|410 524
|4 097
|4146 21
|16.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2 484 009
|-131
|2 483 878
|13 777
|2 497 655
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=13 777) is higher than yesterday (n=13 263) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 850).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 610 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|178 029
|31 963
|7 673
|Public
|411
|195 326
|47 158
|7 627
|TOTAL
|668
|373 355
|79 121
|15 300
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Names New Ministers In Cabinet Reshuffle
Zuma Admitted To Outside Hospital For Medical Observation
Cape Town High Care Wards, ICU’s Filling Up
Mkhize Announces Resignation
Gordhan ‘Sleeping On The Job’ – Numsa
Applications To Open On Friday
Truck Drivers Under Siege In Eastern Cape
SA Reports 13 263 New Cases
Election Date Set For 27 October Pending Court Decision
School Damage Over R140m During Riots
Relief For Cape Town Commuters And Taxi Drivers
NICD Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases