SA Reports 13 777 New Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 13 777 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 497 655. This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 458 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date.

15 093 333 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8 386 211 56% 28 796 47% PUBLIC 6 707 122 44% 33 080 53% Total 15 093 333 61 876



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by Gauteng (20%) KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 August 2021 New cases on 05 August 2021 Total cases for 05 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 231 119 0 231 119 945 232 064 9.3 Free State 130 775 -27 130 748 604 131 352 5.3 Gauteng 869 684 -54 869 630 2 740 872 370 34.9 KwaZulu-Natal 402 438 -28 402 410 2 667 405 077 16.2 Limpopo 112 919 15 112 934 451 113 385 4.5 Mpumalanga 127 799 -2 127 797 957 128 754 5.2 North West 130 141 -3 130 138 742 130 880 5.2 Northern Cape 68 582 -4 68 578 574 69 152 2.8 Western Cape 410 552 -28 410 524 4 097 4146 21 16.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2 484 009 -131 2 483 878 13 777 2 497 655 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=13 777) is higher than yesterday (n=13 263) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 850).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 610 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 178 029 31 963 7 673 Public 411 195 326 47 158 7 627 TOTAL 668 373 355 79 121 15 300



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!