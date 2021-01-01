iAfrica

SA Reports 13 777 New Cases

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The NICD reports 13 777 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 497 655. This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 458 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 873 to date.

15 093 333 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 386 21156%28 79647%
PUBLIC6 707 12244%33 08053%
Total15 093 33361 876


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by Gauteng (20%)  KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape & Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 August  2021New cases on 05 August 2021Total cases for 05 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape231 1190231 119945232 0649.3
Free State130 775-27130 748604131 3525.3
Gauteng869 684-54869 6302 740872 37034.9
KwaZulu-Natal402 438-28402 4102 667405 07716.2
Limpopo112 91915112 934451113 3854.5
Mpumalanga127 799-2127 797957128 7545.2
North West130 141-3130 138742130 8805.2
Northern Cape68 582-468 57857469 1522.8
Western Cape410 552-28410 5244 0974146 2116.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2 484 009-1312 483 87813 7772 497 655100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=13 777) is higher than yesterday (n=13 263) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 850).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 610 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257178 02931 9637 673
Public411195 32647 1587 627
TOTAL668373 35579 12115 300


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

