SA Reports 13 719 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reported 13,719 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,356,049. This increase represents a 26.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 450 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,075 to date.

14,477,689 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,095,600 56% 23,687 45% Public 6,382,089 44% 28,787 55% Total 14,477,689 52,474

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 July 2021 New cases on 23 July 2021 Total cases for 23 July 2021 Total cases for 23 July 2021 Eastern Cape 221,345 -2 221,343 782 222,125 221,345 Free State 124,951 1 124,952 550 125,502 124,951 Gauteng 832,383 -23 832,360 4,582 836,942 832,383 KwaZulu-Natal 380,811 1 380,812 1,542 382,354 380,811 Limpopo 105,528 2 105,530 940 106,470 105,528 Mpumalanga 117,205 7 117,212 1,059 118,271 117,205 North West 121,359 13 121,372 956 122,328 121,359 Northern Cape 64,488 0 64,488 382 64,870 64,488 Western Cape 374,260 1 374,261 2,926 377,187 374,260 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,342,330 0 2,342,330 13,719 2,356,049 2,342,330

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 719) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 858) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 410). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 721 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 168,954 29,549 9,397 Public 411 182,936 43,518 7,667 TOTAL 668 351,890 73,067 17,064

VACCINE UPDATE

