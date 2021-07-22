iAfrica

SA Reports 13 719 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 13,719 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,356,049. This increase represents a 26.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 450 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,075 to date.

14,477,689 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,095,60056%23,68745%
Public6,382,08944%28,78755%
Total14,477,68952,474

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 July  2021New cases on 23 July 2021Total cases for 23 July 2021Total cases for 23 July 2021
Eastern Cape221,345-2221,343782222,125221,345
Free State124,9511124,952550125,502124,951
Gauteng832,383-23832,3604,582836,942832,383
KwaZulu-Natal380,8111380,8121,542382,354380,811
Limpopo105,5282105,530940106,470105,528
Mpumalanga117,2057117,2121,059118,271117,205
North West121,35913121,372956122,328121,359
Northern Cape64,488064,48838264,87064,488
Western Cape374,2601374,2612,926377,187374,260
Unknown000000
Total2,342,33002,342,33013,7192,356,0492,342,330

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 719) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 858) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 410). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 721 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257168,95429,5499,397
Public411182,93643,5187,667
TOTAL668351,89073,06717,064

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

