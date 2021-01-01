SA Reports 13 263 New Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 13 263 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 484 009 This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.

15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8 357 415 56% 31 747 53% PUBLIC 6 674 042 44% 27 816 47% Total 15 031 457 59 563



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%); Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 August 2021 New cases on 04 August 2021 Total cases for 04 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 230026 5 230031 1088 231119 9,3 Free State 130178 1 130179 596 130775 5,3 Gauteng 866786 -29 866757 2927 869684 35,0 KwaZulu-Natal 400046 -16 400030 2408 402438 16,2 Limpopo 112326 6 112332 587 112919 4,5 Mpumalanga 126867 10 126877 922 127799 5,1 North West 129312 23 129335 806 130141 5,2 Northern Cape 68244 -4 68240 342 68582 2,8 Western Cape 406961 4 406965 3587 410552 16,5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2470746 0 2470746 13263 2484009 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 263) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 988) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 846)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 177 046 31 709 7 866 Public 411 194 340 46 902 7 763 TOTAL 668 371 386 78 611 15 629

VACCINE UPDATE

