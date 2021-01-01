iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 13 263 New Cases

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

6 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 13 263 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 484 009 This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.

15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 357 41556%31 74753%
PUBLIC6 674 04244%27 81647%
Total15 031 45759 563


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%); Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 August  2021New cases on 04 August 2021Total cases for 04 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape230026523003110882311199,3
Free State13017811301795961307755,3
Gauteng866786-29866757292786968435,0
KwaZulu-Natal400046-16400030240840243816,2
Limpopo11232661123325871129194,5
Mpumalanga126867101268779221277995,1
North West129312231293358061301415,2
Northern Cape68244-468240342685822,8
Western Cape4069614406965358741055216,5
Unknown000000,0
Total247074602470746132632484009100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 263) is higher than yesterday (n= 8 988) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 10 846)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257177 04631 7097 866
Public411194 34046 9027 763
TOTAL668371 38678 61115 629

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

